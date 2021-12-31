Posted on December 31, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Coronavirus, Laughter is the Best Medicine, Media

“Omicron DEATH!”

Matt Taibbi has posted an inspired account of “Omicron DEATH!” Matt Orfalea is responsible for the companion video (below). Taibbi concludes by calling for future Covid variants to be given Fangoria (“The World’s Best Horror and Cult Film Magazine Since 1979”) names: the “Mutilator” Variant, the “Suffocating Agony” variant, the “Shaft-Sagger,” the “Face-Eater,” etc., and asks: “Would you bet against something like that coming?” It might be best for you to hold off answering until you can check out Orfalea’s video.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses