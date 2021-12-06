Our under-incarceration problem, Beverly Hills edition

Last Wednesday, a prominent Los Angeles philanthropist was shot to death by a career criminal who was robbing her Beverly Hills home. The victim was Jacqueline Avant, wife of Clarence Avant, a Grammy Award-winning music executive who is known as the “Godfather of Black Music.”

The man accused of the murder is Aariel Maynor, 29. He was arrested during a second burglary in which he accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Maynor was on parole at the time of the slaying. Stainbrook added that Maynor has an “extensive criminal history.”

That he does. Indeed, his criminal history is such that in a properly functioning justice system, Maynor wouldn’t have been able to kill Jacqueline Avant. He would have been in prison.

According to Fox News, Maynor was sentenced in 2013 to a five-year term for second-degree robbery and inflicting great bodily injury. He received an extra 16 months for a grand theft conviction.

In March 2018, Maynor was released to parole supervision, but then “absconded” in July of that year. By August 2018, he was back on parole supervision.

Just three months later, in November 2018, Maynor received a four-year sentence for yet another second-degree robbery conviction. Less than three years, later he was released again to parole supervision. That was in September of this year. Now, he has murdered Ms. Avant.

Oh, and Maynor has an arrest record dating back to 2010, when he was still a teenager. By 2021, it was clear that, if not incarcerated, he was almost certain to commit burglary and that, in the process, might well once again inflict great bodily harm.

Yet, just three years after a second conviction for robbery, and with a parole violation to boot, Maynor was a free man. Free to kill, as it turned out.

Michael Rushford at Crime and Consequences has more on the murder of Jacqueline Avant. He reviews “the progressive dismantling of California’s criminal justice system.” At first, he observes, it resulted only in poor minority residents in urban neighborhoods and middle class residents in cities and suburbs being attacked.

But now wealthy liberals in places like Pacific Heights, Pebble Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, and Beverly Hills are no longer safe in their mansions, even with private security. The Avants had private security, and guards were present when Maynor killed Jacqueline.

Rushford also notes that left-wing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has initiated a policy to prevent any criminal offender from serving a sentence of more than 15 years behind bars. If that policy applies to Maynor, he will be free to rob and kill again in the next decade.

A comment on Rushford’s post says that Gascon, in addition to being funded by George Soros, also received money from Reed Hastings, the Netflix CEO. He adds that Hastings’ business partner is married to Avant’s daughter.

The commenter wonders whether a crime hitting so close to home will be enough to wake Hastings up. I doubt it.