Posted on December 31, 2021 by Steven Hayward

Power Line’s Top 10 for 2021

We can never tell when a post will prove particularly popular with readers, or which topics will generate the most interest. Below are our top ten articles by reader traffic for the past year.

Of special note, I think, is item #5 “Enough With the Outrage”), where John, writing on January 7, noted the grotesque hypocrisy and opportunism of the left over the supposed “insurrection” of the day before, making him one of the first observers to see how the left was going to hang on to this like a hungry hound to a bone. And his sequel, “Who’s Reeling?” (#7 on our list), continues the subject.

The Disgrace of Smith College

Need Hope for the Future? Watch This Kid

Did the Democrats Steal the Presidential Election?

Big Grocery? Seriously?

Enough With the Outrage

Why Wind and Solar Energy Are Doomed to Failure

Who’s Reeling?

A Cry From the Heart

Coronavirus In One State (110)

“Look at Me”: The Latest From Our Confused Old Man in the White House

Responses