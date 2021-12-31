Power Line’s Top 10 for 2021

We can never tell when a post will prove particularly popular with readers, or which topics will generate the most interest. Below are our top ten articles by reader traffic for the past year.
Of special note, I think, is item #5 “Enough With the Outrage”), where John, writing on January 7, noted the grotesque hypocrisy and opportunism of the left over the supposed “insurrection” of the day before, making him one of the first observers to see how the left was going to hang on to this like a hungry hound to a bone. And his sequel, “Who’s Reeling?” (#7 on our list), continues the subject.
Need Hope for the Future? Watch This Kid
Did the Democrats Steal the Presidential Election?
Why Wind and Solar Energy Are Doomed to Failure
Coronavirus In One State (110)
“Look at Me”: The Latest From Our Confused Old Man in the White House