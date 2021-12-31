Quotations from Kamala

I still have my copy of Quotations From Chairman LBJ, the little red book compiled by Jack Shepherd and Christopher Wren that was published by Simon and Schuster in 1968. It leads with this epigraph from Chairman LBJ: “Don’t spit in the soup. We’ve all got to eat.” I seriously doubt that a mainstream commercial publisher will serve up anything comparable to mock Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in the next few years, but not for lack of material. That much I can tell you.

In the video clip below, as FOX News recounts, “Harris struggled to give a coherent answer when asked about the economy and inflation during a Sunday interview on CBS.” Host Margaret Brennan formulated the question on inflation “going into [the] third year of this pandemic.” Brennan asks if it was “wrong to consider inflation transitory.”

The salient fact on inflation is that we are going into the second year of the Biden administration, but never mind. Harris may have even less mental capacity than Biden.