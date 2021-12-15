Responsible? Who, Me?

Joe Biden ran for president largely by blaming President Trump for the fact that people were dying from (or more often, with) covid. Biden said Trump was responsible for all of those deaths. But now, of course, more people have died with covid during the Biden administration than during Trump’s. So is Biden responsible for those deaths?

One White House reporter–I assume it was Peter Doucy–had the temerity to ask that question, and he followed up with a question about China’s role. Biden’s response? A smirk and a wave of the hand:

REPORTER: “800,000 coronavirus deaths — do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven’t you asked China to do more, to be transparent on the origins?” BIDEN: *smiles, walks away* pic.twitter.com/SGWNuJfdLB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021



It is a sign of the times, I suppose, that no one takes seriously the idea that the same standard that Biden applied to Trump should be applied, in turn, to Biden.

And speaking of China: I think most scientists in the relevant disciplines now think that the lab leak hypothesis, derided as a conspiracy theory in the early days of the epidemic, when it was merely suggested as a possibility worth looking into, is the most probable explanation for the covid-19 virus.

Yesterday an eminent scientist told the British Parliament’s Science and Technology Select Committee that a lab leak is the most likely explanation of the virus’s origin, and there are strong indications that it was deliberately engineered:

A laboratory leak is now the more likely origin of Covid, MPs have heard, because after two years of searching an animal host has never been found. Speaking to the Science and Technology Select Committee, Dr Alina Chan, a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering at MIT and Harvard, said there was also a risk that Covid-19 was an engineered virus. Dr Chan, said: “I think the lab origin is more likely than not. Right now it’s not safe for people who know about the origin of the pandemic to come forward. But we live in an era where there is so much information being stored that it will eventually come out. “We have heard from many top virologists that a genetically engineered origin is reasonable and that includes virologists who made modifications to the first Sars virus.

It isn’t just a guess, there is strong evidence that the virus was engineered:

“We know this virus has a unique feature, called the furin cleavage site, and without this feature there is no way this would be causing this pandemic. “A proposal was leaked showing that EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a pipeline for inserting novel furin cleavage sites. So, you find these scientists who said in early 2018 ‘I’m going to put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn turns up in Wuhan city.”

More:

Lord Ridley [who co-authored a book on the origin of the virus] told MPs: “I also think it’s more likely than not because we have to face the fact after two months we knew the origins of Sars, and after a couple of months we knew Mers was though through camels, but after two years we still haven’t found a single infected animal that could be the progenitor, and that’s incredibly surprising.

***

“We know now that experiments were being done at biosecurity level 2 (similar to a dentist’s office) that resulted in 10,000 times increases in infectivity of viruses and three or four times their lethality. The important thing is to stop doing these experiments that are risky.”

The left’s attempt to suppress scientific inquiry into the origins of covid, as well as into the most effective treatments for the virus, is a scandal.