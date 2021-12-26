Slipping into Christmas: Albert O’s playlist

WUMB’s Albert O hosts the station’s weekly venture into the music of the ’60’s and ’70’s called Highway 61 Revisited. He usually organizes the show around the birthdays of the artists, but for Halloween and Christmas he devotes the show to songs that fit — four hours’ worth. He seems to have a great archive and store of knowledge on which to draw. Listening to this year’s edition of the show online, I recalled that Albert is the one who familiarized me with several of the tracks that made my playlist yesterday. The station’s site here affords access to online listening.

As usual, on yesterday’s show I heard several tracks I had never heard before. Albert King’s “Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'” (written by Mack Rice) tickled me: “It’s time for old Santa Claus to make his midnight creep.” In addition to his own work on guitar, King must have been backed by the great Stax studio lineup doing their thing in the heyday of soul music.

It was exhilarating to hear the voices of Roger Miller, the Everly Brothers, Bing Crosby/David Bowie [!], Rotary Connection’s Minnie Ripperton, Tom Waits, Laura Nyro, Donny Hathaway, Odetta, and so many others Albert pulled from the vault. Looking around this morning, I have found even the most obscure of these numbers on YouTube. I thought some readers might want to check them out or revisit them. This is yesterday’s playlist copied and pasted from WUMB’s site in the reverse chronological order given, without typographical corrections. After further thought and homework I will have to supplement next year’s installment of Christmas songs with a little help from this list.

11:57 am

Bob Dylan

The First Noel (from Christmas In The Heart)

11:51 am

David BowieBing Crosby

Peace On EarthLittle Drummer Boy (from New Wave Xmas)

11:47 am

Angel

The Winter Song (from White Hot)

11:43 am

Jimi Hendrix

Little Drummer BoySilent NightAuld Lang Syne (from Merry Christmas and Happy New Year EP)

11:36 am

Albert King

Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin (from 1974 Single)

11:33 am

Canned Heat

Christmas Blues (from Blue Yule)

11:29 am

Wizzard

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (from Single)

11:26 am

Slade

Merry Christmas Everybody (from Single)

11:21 am

The Who

Christmas (from Tommy)

11:15 am

Greg Lake

I Believe In Father Christmas (from Single)

11:12 am

Big Star

Jesus Christ (from Third)

11:08 am

Doug Sahm and Friends

Rudolph the RedNosed Reindeer

11:04 am

Dave Edmunds

Run Rudolph Run (from 1982 Single)

11:00 am

John Lennon

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (from Lennon Legend)

10:58 am

The Beatles

A Saturday Club XmasCrimble Medley (from BBC Saturday Club)

10:53 am

Leon Russell

Slipping Into Christmas (from Single)

10:51 am

Johnny and Edgar Winter

Please Come Home For Christmas (from 1969 Single)

10:47 am

Rotary Connection

Christmas Love (from Peace)

10:43 am

Toots and The Maytals

Happy Christmas (from Natty and Nice A Reggae Christmas)

10:35 am

Cheech and Chong

Santa Claus and His Old Lady (from 1971 Single)

10:32 am

Martin Mull

Santa Doesnt Cop Out On Dope (from 1972 Promo Single)

10:29 am

John Cale

Childs Christmas in Wales (from Paris 1919)

10:26 am

Jethro Tull

Christmas Song (from Living In the Past)

10:21 am

Lindisfarne

Winter Song (from Nicely Out Of Tune)

10:16 am

Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

I Believe in Christmas Eve (from Seasons for Miracles)

10:13 am

The Crystals

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (from A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector)

10:09 am

Isaac Hayes

The Mistletoe And Me (from 1969 Single)

10:06 am

Chuck Berry

Merry Christmas Baby (from Have a Merry Chess Christmas)

10:01 am

Elton John

Step Into Christmas (from Single)

9:56 am

Tom Waits

Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis (from Blue Valentine)

9:49 am

Laura Nyro

Christmas in My Soul (from Christmas and the Beads of Sweat)

9:45 am

NRBQ

Christmas Wish (from Christmas Party with Eddie G.)

9:41 am

The Band

Christmas Must Be Tonight (from Islands)

9:38 am

John Prine

Christmas In Prison (from Sweet Revenge)

9:36 am

Steve Goodman

Winter Wonderland (from Artistic Hair)

9:34 am

Arlo Guthrie

The Pause of Mr. Claus (from Arlo)

9:29 am

Commander Cody

Daddy’s Drinking Up Our Christmas (from 1973 Single)

9:26 am

The Everly Brothers

Christmas Eve Can Kill You (from Stories We Could Tell)

9:23 am

Merle Haggard

If We Make It Through December (from If We Make It Through December)

9:21 am

Roger Miller

Old Toy Trains (from 1967 Single)

9:15 am

The Royal Guardsmen

Snoopy Vs. the Red Baron (from 1966 Single)

9:13 am

Margo Guryan

I Don’t Intend to Spend Christmas Without You (from 25 Demos)

9:11 am

The Beach Boys

The Man With All the Toys (from The Beach Boys Christmas Album)

9:07 am

Donny Hathaway

This Christmas (from Donny Hathaway)

9:05 am

The Chambers Brothers

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year (from Single)

9:02 am

The Bee Gees

Thank You For Christmas (from Horizontal)

9:00 am

The Bee Gees

Silent NightThe First NoelHark the Herald Angels Sing (from Horizontal)

8:53 am

Vince Guaraldi Trio

Christmas Time Is Here (from A Charlie Brown Christmas)

8:50 am

Booker T. and The M.G.s

Blue Christmas (from In The Christmas Spirit)

8:47 am

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

Here Comes Santa Claus (from A Jazz and Blues Christmas)

8:44 am

Johnny Cash

Christmas as I Knew It (Live) (from Johnny Cash Family Christmas)

8:43 am

The Monkees

Riu Riu Chiu (from 1967 Christmas Special)

8:38 am

Joni Mitchell

River (from Blue)

8:35 am

Gordon Lightfoot

Song For A Winters Night (from The Way I Feel)

8:33 am

Simon and Garfunkel

7 OClock NewsSilent Night (from Old Friends)

8:31 am

Simon and Garfunkel

Star Carol (from Old Friends)

8:23 am

Roy Orbison

Pretty Paper (from 1963 Single)

8:20 am

The Lettermen

Little Drummer Boy (from For Christmas This Year)

8:18 am

The Kingston Trio

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (from The Last Month of the Year)

8:13 am

Joan Baez

What Child Is This (from Noel)

8:09 am

Joan Baez

I Wonder As I Wander (from Noel)

8:07 am

Odetta

Aint That ARocking (from Christmas Spirituals)

8:05 am

Odetta

Poor Little Jesus (from Christmas Spirituals)

8:01 am

Leo Kottke

Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring (from 6 and 12 String Guitar)

8:00 am

John Fahey

Joy to the World (from The New Possibility)