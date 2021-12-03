Stagflation 2021

I don’t believe we have yet commented on today’s disappointing jobs report. Economists had expected the BLS to report 550,000 net new jobs, but instead there were only 210,000.

The nation is still struggling to recreate the economy that we had under President Trump, before it was devastated by covid shutdowns. The Democrats try to spin people going back to work as strong “job creation,” but in fact we are simply rebounding–partly–from the government-imposed shutdowns that have devastated our economy over the last two years. We are still 3.9 million jobs short of the pre-covid total in February 2020.

And meanwhile, consumers are seeing the steepest increase in the cost of living in 30 years. Joe Biden and his handlers have achieved the seemingly impossible–bringing back the stagflation of the late 1970s, which we thought Ronald Reagan had consigned to the dustbin of history.

I have never been a fan of Barack Obama, but he did say one smart thing: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” Believe me, Barry, no one is underestimating it now!