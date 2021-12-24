The Collins crock: China edition

This past Sunday represented Dr. Francis Collins’s last day on the job as head of the National Institutes of Health. The man has proved himself a disgrace several times over. On his way out the door he did it one more time in his interview with Bret Baier on FOX News Sunday (transcript here). The man may be a happy idiot. Then again, the man may also be a conniving liar. The sages of InstaPundit would probably instruct me to embrace the healing power of “and.”

Baier drew on recently disclosed email to point out that Collins had teamed up with the fallacious Dr. Fauci (a/k/a “Science”) to disparage the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration. Disparaging the proponents and their advocacy of focused protection to mitigate the damage of Covid-19, Collins actually said this: “Hundreds of thousands of people would have died if we had followed that strategy, so I’m sorry, I was opposed to that [approach], I still am and I am not going to apologize for it.”

As of today we are at approximately 833,000 deaths attributed to the virus. I’m not sure what Collins was talking about. Maybe he meant “hundreds of thousands more” would have died. Baier didn’t follow up.

Baier raised the issue of Collins’s disparagement of the proponents of the Great Barrington Declaration by reference to “the early days downplaying or try to discredit the lab leak theory from Wuhan…I mean, now it seems like the lab leak is a real possibility.” Collins responded:

I’m really sorry that the lab leak has become such a distraction for so many people, because, frankly, we still don’t know. There is no evidence really to say. Most of the scientific community, myself included, think that is a possibility but far more likely this was a natural way in which a virus left a bat, maybe traveled through some other species and got to humans, and there was no lab leak involved. We won’t know until — unless China decides to open up about this, which they have not done, and shame on them for that.

I think this is false through and through, but China’s refusal “to open up about this” is evidence all by itself. The CCP knows what the evidence is and it remains a tightly guarded secret.

Their refusal “to open up about this” is a form of circumstantial evidence that is susceptible of differing inferences. One of those inferences is an inference of the lab’s guilt. Indeed, I think it is damned strong circumstantial evidence of guilt. In any event, however, Collins’s assertion that “there is no evidence really to say” is stupid at best.