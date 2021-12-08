The Week in Video: Remy, the BB, and Libertarian James Bond

I’ve long resisted attempting a regular “Week in Video” feature to go along with Week and Geek in Pictures, but a few recent ones are worthy of sharing, and might as well do it as a bunch.

First, good to see the Babylon Bee folks getting into video, with this entry on what liberals with kids named Brandon must be going through right now:

Next, I share the disappointment (or worse) with the latest James Bond film, and thus this entry from ReasonTV is a nice counterpoint:

And Remy is out with a new rap on raising the debt ceiling (again):

Enjoy!