This Week Only: The Daily Whisky Podcast

The week after Christmas is the interregnum where we attempt to resume a more moderate level of eating and drinking before resuming a football-anchored binge of New Year’s Eve/Day, and so instead of one three-whisky podcast, Lucretia and I decided—for this week only—to do a short, daily single-shot whiskycast, focusing on just one topic for just 20 minutes or so. So you can binge-listen, even if you can’t binge-drink. We try to be equally intoxicating.

Today’s episode takes up an academic question raised by a listener about a stray comment I made on a recent episode about how the twain shall never meet between philosophy and political philosophy.

Tomorrow we’ll take up the subject of election integrity, as there’s a fair bit of recent news on this front. We haven’t planned much beyond tomorrow, so we welcome reader suggestions for topics (also whisky). Just drop in your questions or comments in the comment thread below. And go light on the whisky until Friday!

You know what to do now: listen here, or shamble by your favorite bar and look in on the well-lit environs of our hosts at Ricochet.