Vaccination and the Contemptible Dr. Fauci

The Democratic Party has become a vast hate machine. With the Biden administration’s policies a shambles of failure, Democrats try to distract voters by stirring up hate against various vulnerable groups. In some cases, that means companies and industries, but the administration’s favorite whipping boys are the unvaccinated.

To hear the Biden administration tell it, the minority of Americans who, for whatever reason, have not been fully vaccinated are responsible for the fact that most covid infections now occur among those who have been fully vaccinated. If you can figure out that logic, let me know, because I can’t.

Political hack Anthony Fauci, speaking for Joe Biden, told us to shun unvaccinated relatives by banning them from our holiday celebrations:

Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “Dr. Fauci, you know very well, there are people deciding whether they’re going to get on planes to be with their families for the holidays. What is your advice?” Fauci said, “Certainly any kind of travel increases the risk. If you are careful and prudent, and the travel you feel is important, necessary travel, like seeing a member of the family that you have not seen for a long time if you are vaccinated and boosted, and the people that you are visiting are vaccinated and boosted. You can get on a plane and travel, so long as you’re very prudent at the airport of wearing a mask.” Menendez said, “If someone in your family is not vaccinated, should you ask them not to show up?” Fauci said, “Yes, I would do that. I think we’re dealing with a serious enough situation right now that if there’s an unvaccinated person, I would say, ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time, maybe another time when this is all over.’”

Since covid is now the common cold, there will never be a time when “this is all over,” if liberals get their way.

Meanwhile, here in Minnesota, far-left Governor Tim Walz, vaxxed, boosted, and living in a bubble, has announced that he has covid. Heh. Who can resist a bit of schadenfreude? But of course there is nothing surprising about this. Vaccinated people catch covid and spread it. The statistics suggest, I think, that most covid infections are now spread from one vaccinated person to another vaccinated person.

So can we finally stop demonizing the unvaccinated minority? No, actually, we can’t: because without demonizing others, the Democratic Party is out of ammo.