VIP Live postponed

Unfortunately, we have had to postpone the VIP Live show scheduled for tonight. Due to events beyond our control, we are not at full strength right now.

We will reschedule the program for next month as soon as we come up with a date we know will work. It won’t quite be the year-end show we contemplated, but we’ll still be able to make our predictions for 2022 and have whatever fun can be had discussing 2021.

As always, we appreciate the support of our subscribers, and regret not being able to make our small contribution to their end-of-the-year enjoyment by doing our show tonight.