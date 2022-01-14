End Your Week with a Live Happy Hour Podcast!

Looking for a way to end this terrific week (terrific because Biden and Harris are in free fall, with no bottom in sight)? Join “Lucretia” and me at 5 pm Pacific time today as we will do a live taping of this week’s episode of the Three Whisky Happy Hour and dissect just how bad things are going for the left just now. We might even come up with a contest to see who can distinguish between real Kamala Harris quotes and Chauncey Gardner from “Being There.” And we’ll take your questions and comments, in between our usual pantomime boxing match over whisky.* Heck, I’m in such a good mood I might even have some Irish whisky this week.

The session is open to all comers, so belly up the Power Line’s virtual bar with the adult beverage of your choice, and click on this Zoom link.

Meanwhile, speaking of whisky:

* Speaking of which, a loyal listener suggests this meme for the 3WHH: