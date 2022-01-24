Harvard’s discrimination against Asian-Americans in a nutshell

Following today’s decision by the Supreme Court to hear its case against Harvard, Students for Fair Admissions released a video describing how Harvard discriminates against Asian-Americans who seek admission. The video puts a human face on Harvard’s insulting and racist treatment of this whole category of applicants.

Those interested in quantifying the extent of racial discrimination at top Ivy League schools can consult this post. It shows just how much more qualified than Black applicants, Asian-American and White applicants must be to gain admission to Yale, whose race-based discrimination in admissions is of a similar magnitude to Harvard’s.

