Hillary 2024!?

With Joe Biden in free fall and Kamala Harris an obvious non-starter as a plausible successor, what can the Democratic Party do? Hey—why not the Hillary Option!?

That’s the position taken in the Wall Street Journal Wednesday by long-time Democratic factotums Douglas Schoen and Andrew Stein, who are almost as long in the tooth as Hillary herself:

Several circumstances—President Biden’s low approval rating, doubts over his capacity to run for re-election at 82, Vice President Kamala Harris’s unpopularity, and the absence of another strong Democrat to lead the ticket in 2024—have created a leadership vacuum in the party, which Mrs. Clinton viably could fill. She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee. She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking. If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party’s loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of “change candidate.” Based on her latest public statements, it’s clear that Mrs. Clinton not only recognizes her position as a potential front-runner but also is setting up a process to help her decide whether or not to run for president again. She recently warned of the electoral consequences in the 2022 midterms if the Democratic Party continues to align itself with its progressive wing and urged Democrats to reject far-left positions that isolate key segments of the electorate.

Why not? First, never underestimate the narcissism, vanity, malignancy, and sense of entitlement of Hillary Clinton and her entourage. The example of Nixon, coming back from the dead eight years after two humiliating losses, no doubt looms large in her mind. And if Trump runs again? The Epic Rematch of the Universe!

I think Schoen and Stein have blundered badly here. As Steve Bannon/Karl Rove plants, they have floated this idea way too early. They should have waited until the mid-term election blowout. Desperate Democrats will be more receptive then.

Maybe these double-agents have been re-turned, and are now triple-agents, working openly on behalf of Republicans again. There can be no other explanation for this obvious error. Kudos to the Wall Street Journal for tricking them into this unforced error. If error it is. After all, who really want to take any chance that this grasping harridan could get within a million fraudulent ballots of the Oval Office.

Question for the comment thread: What will be her 2024 slogan? “I’m with her—again!” Have to do better than that. Maybe “Cankles Conquer All.”