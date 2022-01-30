Inside CBP

The leaked video of Customs and Border Protection agents confronting their boss Raul Ortiz in Laredo turned up on Twitter late Friday night. Misty Severei and Anna Giaritelli promptly followed up on it in the excellent Washington Examiner story “Leaked video shows tense exchange between Border Patrol chief and agents.” The men of CBP are not happy about the position in which they have been put by the Biden administration. That is the message that comes through with resounding clarity.

I’m so old I can remember when securing our border against illegal entry was in the process of achievement. Undoing the achievement was a product of President Biden’s first day in office. That is another message that comes through with resounding clarity in the video.

Now innocent CBP officers await their absolution from the charge of whipping illegal aliens of which Biden declared them guilty. We can fairly conclude that the controversy he whipped up is another of the serious matters he has forgotten about, though the CBP guys undoubtedly remember.