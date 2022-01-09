Jerusalem and the New York Times

Last October, the New York Times printed a review of a book about Henry Kissinger by Martin Indyk. The review was titled Henry Kissinger and the Puzzle of the Middle East. The Times piece was updated two months later, on December 22, and was corrected today:

A review on Dec. 19 about “Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy,” by Martin Indyk, referred imprecisely to Tel Aviv, implying that it was the seat of Israel’s government. Israel’s government is in Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv.

The review as it now appears does not mention either Jerusalem or Tel Aviv; I suspect that the reference may have come in the sentence that now reads: “[Kissinger] did all of this while shuttling between their capitals and managing a range of additional foreign policy crises in Vietnam, Chile, southern Africa and other Cold War hot spots.”

The seat of a country’s government is its capital, and while the Times grudgingly admits that “Israel’s government is in Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv,” the paper seemingly still can’t bring itself to say outright that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital. The paper editorialized against President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and apparently it still hasn’t given up the fight.