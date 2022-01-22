Joe ❤️ Kamala

Kamala Harris might be the only person in the U.S. who has had a worse year than Joe Biden. So Biden apparently tried to shore up her standing yesterday:

President Joe Biden ignited a social media frenzy Friday with his overly enthusiastic affection for embattled Vice President Kamala Harris. “Hi Kamala, I love you,” Biden said robotically to his veep, while the two delivered remarks at a virtual meeting of the Democratic National Committee. “You always have my back. You are really amazing. You’re the best partner I could imagine.” “I do,” Harris replied awkwardly.

Here it is. I assume that the DNC’s “What a team” is unironic:

This exchange pretty well sums up the dilemma the Democrats face. Joe Biden can’t imagine a better partner, and the feeling is mutual. The problem is that voters can’t stand either Biden or Harris. I think the Democrats would like to ease Biden out of the White House once the midterms are over–or would like to, anyway, if they had a viable Vice President to whom they could turn over the reins. But Harris has achieved the remarkable feat of being less respected than Dementia Joe.

So what can the Democrats do? Keep faking it and hope that events will somehow change the landscape.