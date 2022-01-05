Kevin Roche: What’s going on

I have found my friend Kevin Roche a reliable guide to the Covid-19 epidemic. Occasionally Kevin takes a step back from reporting on the latest research to offer a big- picture take. At Healthy Skeptic Kevin provides a dose of sanity in his assessment of “What’s going on, what’s going on.” Readers may find it useful to compare and contrast with President Biden’s remarks from his fake White House set yesterday (transcript here), or readers may find it useful all by itself. Kevin writes:

Love to see what the incandescent Marvin Gaye would make of these times. We are hitting a new fever pitch of tension and craziness. Schools are doing virtual or remote “learning”; parents are at wit’s end on how they are supposed to cope with children at home and work. Children continue to be deprived of a real education, are being terrified for no reason, forced to hide their faces behind masks, being vaccinated against a virus which is a nonexistent threat to them. People are getting tested for having cold symptoms and are isolating and quarantining pointlessly. We are pushing people past the breaking point.

So here is the question. How long are you going to take this crap? When are you going to tell the politicians and the public health experts and the teachers’ unions and all the others who won’t let go of their obsession with this epidemic that enough is enough. How many children have to literally go crazy or commit suicide or overdose on drugs? How many lives ruined is enough for the teachers’ union? It is clear these people have no principles, no shame, no courage, no convictions, only politics and self-interest.

You all have to speak out now, you have to write to your school boards, your administrators, you have to organize protests and demonstrations, you have to besiege your legislators and demand that they stop this insanity.

Coming on two years ago I placed an ad in the Minneapolis paper decrying the response to the epidemic, and especially the damage we would do to children–everything I said in that ad has come to pass. This isn’t, however, about what I think; it is about what is obvious to anyone willing to open his eyes, use common sense and see the plain truth.

I don’t believe I can find a different and more persuasive way to say what has repeatedly been said and is so painfully, painfully obvious. We can’t defeat Covid-19. It doesn’t care about defeating us, it doesn’t care about being defeated, it doesn’t care about anything, it has one purpose–to replicate. It will find a way to do that and will transform itself in whatever manner needed for that purpose. Do we really not yet accept this? Do we really not understand that our vain and pointless suppression attempts have actually made the consequences of the epidemic worse? Can we not hit pause and reconsider our approach?

The only way this changes and the damage stops is if we all insist that it change. We cannot accept absurd testing approaches, we cannot accept constant isolating people from their work, their families, their friends. We have to stop destroying our children. I am doing everything I can to help people see reason and understand how foolish we have been and what the right course is. Please do whatever you can to the same end.