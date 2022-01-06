Loose Ends (147)

• Latest from the Kamala Kollapse Watch:

Another Kamala Harris aide quits as claims of turmoil, ‘bullying’ mount Yet another Kamala Harris aide has joined the exodus of staffers leaving the vice president’s office amid claims of turmoil and dysfunction. Vincent Evans, the veep’s deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has quit to take on a role on Capitol Hill, CNBC reported Wednesday. Evans is departing the VP’s office to join the Congressional Black Caucus, which is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio).

I don’t care how they spin it: leaving a White House job for a staff job with the Congressional Black Caucus is a step down, and indicates how truly miserable it must be to work for Harris.

Speaking of more great moments by Harris:

• Can it really be that there is a “Fanfare for the First Lady”? (Except that’s DOCTOR Jill Biden to you buddy!) The Washington Examiner reports:

Jill Biden apparently has her own walk-up music now. The Marine Corps band was reportedly instructed last fall to give the first lady her own entrance theme, a source told the Washington Examiner. The band now has in its repertoire an original composition titled “Fanfare for the First Lady.” The song, the source said, is essentially Jill Biden’s personal “Hail to the Chief,” in that it is to be performed and repeated at official White House functions, from her first appearance until she is ready to speak.

Here it is, in all it’s glory:

• The old sarcastic joke about “Is the Pope Catholic?” is not so funny with the current Pope, but now we can also ask whether Catholic colleges still believe Catholic theology. The College Fix reports:

Student’s paper marked down for describing God as male A student at a private Catholic university recently had her final paper marked down for referring to God as male and had to defend that choice in a revised version of the paper to get full credit. Cecilia González-Andrieu, a professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University, cited the “male-gendered language for God repeatedly” as the reason for the docked points, according to a screenshot of the grading rubric obtained by The College Fix. The student, who asks to remain anonymous, had emailed a response to her professor Dec. 19 voicing concern over the docked points. “Your comment that I referred to God as a male, I should not have gotten any points off for that,” the student argued. “MULTIPLE times throughout the Bible God is referred to as a ‘he.’ I feel targeted by your comment, as I was raised in the church with the belief that God is a male.”

And this additional detail in the College Fix story shows why no one should consider sending a child—or giving money to—Loyola Marymount:

In November, another Loyola Marymount University professor made headlines regarding gender pronoun issues. In that case, Assistant Professor of Jainism and Yoga Studies at LMU Christopher Miller required the usage of students’ gender pronouns in their blog posts, threatening grade deductions for noncompliance.

Professor of Jainism and Yoga Studies?? LMU appears not merely to be a left-wing institution, but an unserious one as well.

• This is apparently genuine, and proof that the country has gone insane: