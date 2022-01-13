Mandatory Voter Fraud Bill, RIP [Updated]

The death knell for the Democrats’ attempt to make election integrity illegal came today, as Kyrsten Sinema announced on the Senate floor that she will not vote to suspend the filibuster.

Her speech was excellent; you can see excerpts at the link. It is notable that everything she said was identical to what Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and every other Democratic senator said about the filibuster last time the Democrats were in the minority. It is remarkable that consistency has become such a rare virtue in Washington; or, at least, in the Democratic Party.

Sinema strikes me as the rare politician who actually does what she thinks is best for her constituents and for the country. Of course, what she thinks is best often differs from my own opinion, but still, that is a refreshing orientation. Her defection from the current Democratic Party line is politically risky. While a majority of Americans no doubt applaud her position, polls suggest that she may lose to a hard-line leftist in the next Democratic primary. So it seems fair to conclude that her position on the filibuster, and on other issues where she has defied Schumer, is driven by principle and not by political self-interest.

UPDATE: A few hours after Sinema’s speech, Joe Manchin reiterated that he will not go along with abolishing the filibuster, and Joe Biden has thrown in the towel.