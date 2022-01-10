Now They Tell Us!

The CDC and other government agencies grossly overhyped the covid epidemic. Many suspect that this was done intentionally, in order to drive President Trump from office. The best argument against this hypothesis is that foreign government agencies were nearly as panic-stricken as our own.

The Minnesota Department of Health maintains an extraordinary volume of records relating to every death that occurs within the jurisdiction. These data include not only the entire contents of the death certificate, but information as to who found the body, the address and phone number of the funeral parlor, and much more–a spread sheet with over 250 fields in total. I bought the complete MDH mortality records for 2020 and the first half of 2021, had one of my staff members slim the spread sheet down to the relevant fields, and printed all the records where the death certificate included the words “covid,” “sars-2,” etc. I then spent some time reviewing these thousands of records.

If you follow this simple procedure, you immediately realize two things: 1) most “covid deaths” involve people who have already lived longer than the average life expectancy in our state, and 2) when you look at the various maladies listed on the death certificates, in a large majority of cases covid was the least of the decedent’s problems. In many if not most instances, it seems a marvel that the person was still living so as to catch the coronavirus.

For whatever reason, government agencies, starting with the CDC, have done their best to obscure these basic realities, demanding that children be vaccinated and masked, for example, when covid is less of a risk to children than the average seasonal flu.

These days, the CDC is finally beginning to express a more reasonable view of the covid epidemic. Maybe this is because the facts have become blindingly obvious, or maybe it is because we now have a Democratic administration that CDC wants to protect. In any event, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is backtracking:

“Is it time to start rethinking how we’re living with this virus, that it’s potentially here to stay?” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was asked on Good Morning America. “The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities. So really these are people who were unwell to begin with,” Walensky replied.

Do tell! This is what many of us have been saying for a long time. But consider the fact that Walensky acknowledges: more than 75% had not just one comorbidity, but four or more. That is consistent with my own review of death certificates. As one doctor said early in the epidemic, the people who are dying with covid are those who had one foot in the grave and the other foot on a banana peel.

Similarly, the CDC now acknowledges that vaccination will not protect you from getting, or spreading, the coronavirus:

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky said, “They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

I am not sure what the “anymore” means. Obviously, vaccination never has prevented transmission. Unfortunately.

Is the CDC finally getting realistic because it has discovered a newfound dedication to “the science”? Or is it because we now have a Democratic government, rather than the Trump administration which the federal bureaucracy was determined to bring down?

Your guess is as good as mine. In any event, it is good to see a glimmer of reality entering into the bureaucracy’s pronouncements about covid.