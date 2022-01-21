On Biden’s Bitter Bluster

I only caught about 1/3rd of Biden’s presser on Wednesday, and worse, I listened on the radio while I was driving around, so I didn’t catch his less than reassuring physical demeanor. Like the legend (which may be an incorrect urban legend) of people who listened to rather than watched the Nixon-Kennedy debates in 1960, when it is said people who listed on radio thought Nixon had won, while the TV viewers thought Kennedy won, I thought Biden sounded okay for the first 45 minutes or so on basic delivery, while some of his answers, such as on Ukraine, were obvious disasters. But then at about the hour mark he started to stumble badly.

But I missed his testy responses to some questions, and especially his back-and-forth with James Rosen:

JAMES ROSEN, NEWSMAX: Thank you very much for this honor. James Rosen with Newsmax. I’d like to — I’d like to raise a delicate subject but with utmost respect for your life accomplishments and the high office you hold: A poll released, this morning, by Politico/Morning Consult found 49 percent of registered voters disagreeing with the statement, “Joe Biden is mentally fit.” PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: (Laughs.) Well — Q Not even a majority of Democrats who responded strongly affirmed that statement. THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’ll let you all make the judgment whether they’re correct. Thank you. Q Well, so, the question I have for you, sir, before — if you’d let me finish — is: Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness? Thank you. THE PRESIDENT: I have no idea.

C’mon, man! No idea? Get off my lawn!

One problem with Biden is that, like most liberals, he has no sense of humor, no ability to use self-deprecation, and doesn’t have any idea how he could turn his age into an advantage. This is how you do it:

And who can forget these:

Beyond this, it should be added that Reagan, and most other presidents, were. usually disciplined enough never to let the media visibly get under his skin. Clinton had a few lapses in this department, but Biden makes Clinton look like a model of chastity by comparison.

More evidence that he isn’t up to the rigors of the office.