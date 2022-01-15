Podcast: The 3WHH On Biden’s Horrible No Good Very Bad Week

Both Steve and Lucretia get through three different whiskys each in this gala episode, recorded with a live audience on Zoom, celebrating the Biden-Harris administration’s worst week in office yet, though as the noted political analyst Homer Simpson might say, “their worst week—so far.”

It took Jimmy Carter three years to hit bottom in the summer of 1979, when even The New Republic declared that he had “packed it in” with his pathetic performance in the “malaise” speech. It’s only taken Biden one year to sink to Carter-levels of incompetence and public disapproval. At least he had a plausible Vice President, even if he was a bit dull (get it—Walter Mondull, as Rush used to call him). Mondale, by the way, considered resigning in July of 1979 he was so distraught at Carter’s collapse. Sadly we have no such hope that our current Vice President might consider the same step.

And if that wasn’t enough, we got the Hillary 2024! boomlet. I’m with her, but at this point, what difference does it make? (Ba-dum-bump-crash.)

But listen through to the very end where we also highlight our Hero of the Week. And also for the cameo appearance from Billy Madison, as opposed to the usual Madison we have every week (James).

