Podcast: The 3WHH on DMLA Syndrome, and Other Defects of Modernity

This week Lucretia really takes it to me for my advanced case of DMLAS (Deficient Meat Loaf Awareness Syndrome—and we’re not talking the baked dish here), which surely must make the next edition of the DSM.

But from there we quickly pivot to a recap and demolition of the highlights of this week’s news, starting with Biden’s disastrous press conference, but moving quickly to the heart of the matter—that Biden’s errors stem from the luminous lightweights he listens to that have appealed to his narcissism. (Yes, we’re pointing at you, Jon Meacham! Meacham is reported to be the person who wrote Biden’s appalling lines about how everyone who doesn’t agree with him is Bull Connor.)

From there we make what we can of the momentous decision of M&Ms to go woke, to Weber grills for their meat loaf apology, and some reflections on the wider meaning of Jordan Peterson’s resignation from the University of Toronto. In between you’ll get some dish (but not meat loaf!) on NPR, some advice on proper apology form from Monty Python, and custom bumper music at both ends from Meat Loaf. Plus two teasers about two upcoming podcasts featuring illustrious guests. Pour yourself a double and settle in for an especially fast-paced episode.

You know what to do now—listen here, or shake and bake your way over to our hosts at Ricochet (but listen to Meat Loaf along the way).