Podcast: The 3WHH, on Why the Jan. 6 Narrative Is Like Climate Change

We open this first episode of the 3WHH of 2022 with the existential question: why is Lucretia so mean to me? Actually she has a really good reason, but you have to get all the way to the end for the reward—or is it a redemption? (I do attempt to mellow Lucretia with a Snickers Bar of an op-ed in the middle, with some success.)

In any case, we try to offer some original and comparative perspective on the relentless leftist narrative about January 6, which somehow reminds me of . . . climate change. (Doesn’t everything? You’ll just have to listen to learn the parallel, but it works!)

From there we continue on to the collapse of the Biden Administration’s entire COVID policy, which sees the White House trying to manage a withdrawal from the field every bit as disastrous and embarrassing as the withdrawal from Afghanistan. As with the January 6 “issue,” we engage in a spirited debate on how best to think about the scene: should we be appalled, disgusted, or outraged? (Of course, this isn’t multiple choice: you can be All of the Above, and more.) Among other things, there’s a lot of good schadenfreude to be enjoyed at how badly Democrats are alienating their own constituents.

Cheers! (This week’s bonhomie brought to you by Rittenhouse Rye and Macallan 15.)

Listen here, or flee the latest climate change-caused storm over to our hosts at Ricochet.