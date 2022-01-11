Princeton’s Iranian tool

Adam Kredo reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

A former Iranian official who is a faculty member at Princeton University recently bragged in an interview about how his hardline government’s death threats against a former top Trump administration official had him and his family “trembling” with fear. Hussein Mousavian, a former member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team who works as a Middle East security and nuclear policy specialist at Princeton University, said in a recent interview that the Iranian regime’s threats to murder Brian Hook, the Trump administration’s special envoy for Iran, have heavily impacted Hook’s family life.

As always, I love this: “Princeton did not respond to Free Beacon requests for comment.”

Mousavian was not so reticent:

Mousavian, in an email to the Free Beacon, said he was merely discussing the realities of the threat. Soleimani’s assassination, he added, “was a clear violation of international laws.” “During past decades, the U.S. and Iranian official threatened each other thousands of times,” Mousavian said. “Academics and analysts have always quoted the threat statements and analyzed. In an interview, I mentioned that such threats, cause harms to families which is a fact. The reality is that the assassination of General Soleimani in Baghdad was a clear violation of international laws since he was in an official visit invited by Iraqi prime minister to discuss fight on terror and improvement of Iran-Saudi relations. I always have reiterated that the U.S. and Iran should avoid threatening and the use of force and resolve their dispute through diplomacy.”

However:

Mousavian attended Soleimani’s funeral and maintained in an opinion piece at the time that the murdered military leader was not a terrorist.

And this:

Mousavian’s comments were made in a documentary produced and released this month by a company tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps titled 72 hours. His Farsi language remarks were independently translated for the Washington Free Beacon.

Perhaps no comment is necessary.

