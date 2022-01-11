Rasmussen has polled a re-run of the 2020 election, with startling results:

A new Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that, if the election were held today, just 40% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote to reelect Biden, while 46% would vote for Trump. Another 10% would choose some other candidate in a Biden-Trump rematch.

***

Among voters not affiliated with either major party…Trump would win by a 16-point margin, with 45% to Biden’s 29% of the vote.

The Democrats have bet the farm on a hate-Trump message, which seems like a dubious strategy even if the ex-president were as unpopular as they apparently think. But with poll numbers like these, the Trump-obsession strategy starts to look suicidal.

More:

The survey found that a majority (52%) have an unfavorable impression of Biden, including 42% who have a Very Unfavorable view of the president. Forty-six percent (46%) view Biden favorably, including 28% who have a Very Favorable impression of him. By comparison, 51% of voters view Trump favorably, including 31% who have a Very Favorable impression of the former president.

If 51% have a favorable opinion of Trump, the Democrats’ hate-fest of the last year has been a colossal flop.

In all likelihood, there won’t be a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. I think there is almost zero chance that Biden is the Democrats’ candidate, and I certainly hope the Republicans will look forward with a new nominee, not backward with the candidate who lost in 2020. Nevertheless, if Rasmussen’s rematch numbers are in the ballpark, they are a very bad omen for the Democrats.