Schuminations: Filibuster edition

Chuck Schumer all by himself should be enough to turn an honest person off to politics. The cheerleaders at Politico provide this preview of coming attractions:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed the Senate will tackle voting rights legislation and will vote on changing key Senate rules by Jan. 17 if the GOP once again blocks the Democrats’ elections bill. “We must adapt. The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before,” Schumer wrote in a Dear Colleague letter Monday. Schumer is charging hard towards a fight on the filibuster, which isn’t a settled issue within his own caucus. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have repeatedly defended the filibuster, but Democrats are looking to see if there are proposals short of outright elimination that could bring their two colleagues on board, like bringing back a talking filibuster. There’s a small group of Senate Dems who have been meeting with Manchin to discuss his stance on rules changes and those meetings are expected to continue this week.

If earnest cynicism can be laughable and nauseating at the same time, be forewarned that viewing the videos below may kill you.