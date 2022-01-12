The Geek in Pictures: Disapproval Edition

Look around the world and you’ll see that many heads of state are underwater in their public approval ratings—many of them worse off that Slow Joe Biden. But there are some exceptions.

India’s Modi is clearly doing something right. I’m hard pressed to explain Mario Draghi though.

Boris Johnson’s problems are easily explained: he’s been a disaster on COVID, and an even worse disaster on energy prices, because he inexplicably drank the climate Kool Aid.

Australia’s conservative PM Scott Morrison has also blown it with extreme lockdowns:

The U.S. chart shows the Trump polarization effect pretty clearly, but also why Biden has no sticking power: things aren’t getting better in the U.S. In fact it’s obvious they are getting worse.

But just imagine how much lower Biden’s numbers would be if he talked more:

• Let’s turn to COVID now:

The Economist has done some calculation of “excess deaths” from all causes on account of our COVID derangement. Remind me which country eschewed lockdowns and other extreme measures? Oh, that’s right—the yellow one:

• Now let’s do energy.

• And miscellaneous:

Where are people moving to and from?

Equality between the sexes you say?

And finally. . . I hear it is cold in much of the country, but yesterday it was warm out here on the Left Coast so I decided to chase after a surfer with my drone.