A Cuomo Comeback?

What could be better than Anthony Weiner, Elliot Spitzer, or Hillary Clinton attempting a comeback?

Andrew Cuomo making a comeback, that’s what.

From Monday’s Wall Street Journal:

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his aides are intensifying an effort to revive his public standing, including discussing how to make his first public appearance since resigning in August, according to people close to him. . . Mr. Cuomo and his remaining aides have been calling former allies and political operatives to complain about New York Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw an investigation that concluded Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees. . .

Here’s the money shot:

Some political operatives who have spoken with Mr. Cuomo or his aides said they think he is considering a run for attorney general this year against Ms. James.

Oh please, please do this. I need more free entertainment. I’m sure there are lots of New Yorkers pining to have him back in office.

Question: What will the nursing home vote look like? Why do I think the vote talley will be higher than the number of occupants of nursing homes on election day?