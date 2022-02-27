Calling All Gasparilla Islanders

I am going to be in Florida for the next week. If you live within shouting (or driving) distance of Gasparilla Island, I will be speaking at a reception in Boca Grande on Wednesday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The topic will be how American Experiment is trying to save the state of Minnesota, and we will also probably talk some Power Line. The reception is free, although we do hope to raise some money.

If you are interested, email me at [email protected] and I can send you the particulars. There are just a few spaces open, so if you would like to attend please respond promptly.

I look forward to seeing some Power Line readers in what I have now figured out is a major conservative enclave.