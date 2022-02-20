China to US: Do Some Soul-Searching

The Chinese Communist Party has enlisted an unknown but substantial number of American academics in its effort to, among other things, steal intellectual property. The Trump administration commendably launched a “China Initiative” in the Department of Justice to look into such infiltration, not only in academia but also in the business world. Reportedly, the Biden administration is about to shut down that effort:

The DOJ’s China Initiative, launched under former President Donald Trump, is an attempt to focus law enforcement efforts on identifying Chinese government infiltration of academia and the technology and economic sectors meant to undermine the United States and enrich China’s intellectual property base. The DOJ under President Joe Biden is reportedly nearing the end of a review of the program. According to a report from Reuters this week, the Biden administration is expected to end a program focused on professors working illicitly with the Communist Party and remove “China” from the name of the “China Initiative” “amid concerns that label could fuel anti-Asian rhetoric.”

Anti-Asian rhetoric? It is actually anti-CCP rhetoric, but never mind, we can’t have that! But how about anti-American rhetoric? The Biden administration, and the Democratic Party generally, engage in it relentlessly, with consequences that are entirely foreseeable:

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the program, and all national security protocol meant to protect the U.S. from Chinese government theft and espionage, as evidence of “systemic racial discrimination” in America.

Of course he did! Joe Biden, along with the entire American Left, has indicted our country for “systemic racial discrimination,” endlessly. In fact, that is the core of their political philosophy. So it is inevitable that our adversaries will take advantage of our leaders’ own bizarre attacks on our country. How could they pass up such an easy opportunity?

“Both the so-called China Initiative and the rampant anti-Asian acts and words in the US boil down to its systemic racial discrimination and reflect the entrenched social problem in the US,” Wang claimed. “Statistics show that anti-Asian hate crimes rose 76 percent in 2020. A quarter of young Americans of Asian descent were targeted by racial discrimination and bullying over the last year.”

The CCP throws back in the Biden administration’s face its lame PR campaign over “anti-Asian hate crimes,” more or less all of which, if they amounted to assault, were perpetrated by derelict blacks in urban areas.

There is, of course, anti-Asian discrimination in the U.S., carried out by institutions like Harvard that fight tooth and nail to keep Asians out. It may be noteworthy that the CCP doesn’t single out this most obvious example of anti-Asian discrimination: it knows who its friends are.

The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly used alleged “systemic racism” – a common complaint from the American left – as a cudgel to condemn the American government while dismissing concerns about the ongoing genocide against Muslim ethnic groups it is currently perpetrating.

I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that the mainstream of the Democratic Party, which now controls the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate, hates America and considers our history to be irredeemably evil. It is no surprise that leaders of hostile countries adopt the Democrats’ indictments of America as their own. What is hard to explain is why anyone votes for politicians who espouse such noxious and irrational beliefs.