Cotton letter lessons revisited

Apart from the Afghanistan fiasco, I omitted foreign policy issues in my bill of particulars accounting for the Biden administration’s slide in the esteem of voters since January 2020. The slide is multifactorial, overdetermined, and precipitous, as such things go. I left out foreign policy issues because, short of war, they rarely move American voters.

That’s not to say such issues shouldn’t be taken into account. They certainly mean a lot to us.

Over this past weekend Peter Berkowitz looked back at the Obama administration’s arrangement with the mullahs in the JCPOA. He drew on Senator Tom Cotton’s perceptive letter to the mullahs on the arrangement.

Senator Cotton took about as much grief from the arbiters of taste for his letter as he did for his raising the possibility that the Covid-19 epidemic originated with a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In both cases Senator Cotton has proved right — in the latter case, proved right with respect to the serious possibility of a leak — which is yet another mark against him in the eyes of the arbiters.

All of Berkowitz’s column is worth reading. It is occasioned by the Biden administration’s patent lust to consummate another such arrangement with the mullahs, only worse. The giveaways have already begun.

I want to highlight this passage in Berkowitz’s column:

According to a November 2015 State Department letter to then-Congressman Mike Pompeo, the JCPOA was stitched together of even weaker obligations than Cotton and his Senate colleagues envisaged: “The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not a treaty or an executive agreement, and is not a signed document,” wrote Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs Julia Frifield. “The JCPOA reflects political commitments between Iran, the P5+1 (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China), and the European Union.” Even if honored, these “legally non-binding” political commitments played into the ayatollahs’ hands. In exchange for sanctions relief, the JCPOA restricted the level to which Iran could enrich uranium and subjected aspects of Tehran’s nuclear program to regular inspection by International Atomic Energy Agency officials. But verification protocols were fatally flawed: Inspectors couldn’t access undeclared sites at will, while military bases were off limits. And the deal was silent about Iran’s ballistic missiles program; its funding of terrorism and proxy fighters in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen; and its supplying of rockets and missiles to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip for terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians and civilian infrastructure. Moreover, far from ending Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons, the deal’s sunset provisions provided Iran a glide path to them by the end of this decade. And it injected into the hobbled Iranian economy tens of billions of dollars, empowering Tehran to intensify its pursuit of regional hegemony.

I would add only that the tens of billions of dollars injected into the hobbled Iranian economy also funded the regime’s nuclear program. It was almost as though this was a consummation devoutly to be wished.