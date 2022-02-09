Event Announcements

For readers interested in free speech controversies here and abroad, this Friday morning (Feb. 11) at 10 am Pacific time, I’ll be hosting and moderating an online panel (by Zoom) on the topic of “Legal and Constitutional Protections for Free Speech in Academia in the U.S, U.K., and Canada.” The panel includes Prof. Eric Kaufmann of the University of London (who is a fierce critic of leftism on campuses everywhere); Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky; former ACLU executive director Nadine Strossen, and Prof. Keith Whittington of Princeton, one of the founders of the Academic Freedom Alliance. Prof. Kaufmann will present some of his findings from several surveys he has done on free speech issues, and our panel will comment and argue about the scene. And I’ll stir the pot.

As bad as things are on American campuses, they may be worse in Canada and the UK.

The Zoom link for the event is here.

And for readers in San Francisco and environs (both of you), next Wednesday, Feb 16, I’ll be hosting Michael Shellenberger, author of San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities, at a lunch event at the Union Square Omni Hotel at noon organized by our friend at the Pacific Research Institute. I’ll be having a dialogue with Michael about his book (and some of his previous work) that I hope to turn into a podcast for those of you not in the Bay Area.

Anyway, if you’d like to attend in person, you can register for the lunch here. But move fast—space is running out and the deadline is this Friday.