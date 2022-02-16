Hillary’s Defense

Hillary Clinton has finally commented on the latest revelations from the Durham investigation, which we summarized here. She denies the whole thing, deriding the news story as a “fake scandal” attributable to Donald Trump and Fox News. For support, she relies on a “good debunking” from–who else?–Vanity Fair.

Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it's a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here's a good debunking of their latest nonsense.https://t.co/iYY8Uxuogx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 16, 2022



Vanity Fair’s “debunking” consists mostly of snark directed at Trump. What about the allegations in the motion that Durham has filed? Vanity Fair simply quotes the lawyers for tech executive Rodney Joffe, who–shockingly–deny that Joffe did anything wrong.

Vanity Fair considers it a coup to say that “lawyers for the data scientist who helped develop the data analysis in question, say this happened during—wait for it—Barack Obama’s presidency.” Actually, Durham’s brief talks about the fact that “DNS lookups” of Russian addresses “began at least as early 2014 (i.e., during the Obama administration and years before Trump took office)…” The point Durham makes, with regard to the Russian conspiracy theory that the Clinton campaign, the FBI, the New York Times, etc., peddled, is that this is “another fact which the allegations omitted.” The Democrats told news outlets, or implied to news outlets, that these DNS lookups after Trump took office were evidence of collusion with the Russian government. An absurd claim, but one that the New York Times, CNN, the Washington Post, etc., bought hook, line and sinker.

The Durham motion says that Joffe’s company collected DNS lookup data from the White House under a government contract. It then passed misleading DNS information gained from White House servers to the Democrats, who shared it with Democratic Party “news” media. As the Wall Street Journal notes, “We doubt government contracts include: ‘In case of threats, first call Democrats.’”

But there is more: Durham’s motion also alleges that Joffe’s company didn’t just collect DNS information from White House servers after Trump took office. It also collected such information from “(i) a particular healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, [and] (iii) Donald Trump’s Central Park West apartment building” during the 2016 campaign. Neither Vanity Fair nor Hillary Clinton has anything to say about these rather stunning allegations.

I think it is fair to assume that if Hillary had a defense to these claims, she would share it with us. So far, she hasn’t done so.

