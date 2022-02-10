Join Me In Phoenix Tonight

Not in person, but on the radio, where I will be guest hosting for the Seth Leibsohn show on AM 960 the Patriot. Please tune in if you live in the Phoenix area, and it would be great to get calls from some Power Line readers (602-508-0960), as we did on Monday. You also can listen live here, I think.

We have a good lineup of guests, including Naomi Wolf, who will talk about this very interesting essay, the Manhattan Contrarian, and Jeff Van Nest, former FBI agent who is now a policy fellow at American Experiment.