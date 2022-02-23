Kamala Harris ❤️ Rapists?

I assume Kamala Harris would claim to be opposed to rape. But during and after the George Floyd Riots, she not only contributed to but enthusiastically promoted a group called the Minnesota Freedom Fund. MFF pretended to exist for the benefit of “peaceful protesters,” but in fact it immediately bailed violent criminals of all kinds out of jail, most of whom had nothing to do with any sort of “protest” but were merely rapists, murderers, and so on.

Harris received plenty of criticism from us and others for her involvement with the pro-criminal Minnesota Freedom Fund, but she never denounced that group or disassociated herself from it. Harris is insulated from violent crime as she has been throughout her privileged life, but her perverse political ideology has damaged countless Minnesotans who are not so fortunate.

My colleague Jeffrey Van Nest documents the fact that Kamala is still at it, long after public attention has moved on:

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which pays criminal bail for those who cannot afford it, is facing another instance where a client is rearrested shortly after release. According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, Gregory Jones, 28, was in jail until February 8th on attempted rape changes when the Freedom Fund made the decision to have Jones released after covering his $40,000 bail. Jones was charged with the attempted rape of a woman in a downtown Minneapolis bathroom. The criminal complaint describes him as a “danger to public safety” who was “also under investigation for several other incidents of indecent exposure.” Three days later, on February 11th, police were called to the FAIR Senior High School in downtown Minneapolis after receiving complaints of a man exposing himself to students and staff. Police learned that Jones was seen lying on the floor near the entrance to the school masturbating with his pants down and penis exposed. He spoke to students as they attempted to enter the school. When a staff member told him to stop, Jones became aggressive and started swearing at her. According to security officers at the school, he was previously removed for trespassing based on the same behavior.

Good going, Kamala! This is one of many instances of Harris’s loosing criminals on a helpless population. The Freedom Fund promised to change its ways, but it hasn’t followed through:

Previously, the Freedom Fund assured the community that its protocols would be revised after it bailed out George Howard, 48, who was facing domestic assault charges. Freedom Fund paid the $11,500 bond for Howard’s release on August 11, 2021. Less than a month later, on August 29th, Howard was charged with second-degree murder for killing Luis Martinez during a road rage incident on an interstate I-94 entrance ramp in Minneapolis. In a social media posting, Freedom Fund representatives assured the community that following the Martinez murder changes would be made.

Not enough changes, apparently. Links are omitted:

It remains unclear what, if any, changes the Freedom Fund has made to further protect the community from dangerous criminals awaiting trial. This comes on the heels of Freedom Fund’s sponsoring bond payments for violent criminals such as a twice-convicted rapist, a man accused of sexually penetrating a young child, a man who curb stomped his victim, and several serial domestic abusers.

Does Kamala Harris care about the chaos that her advocacy for this corrupt organization has wrought? Evidently not: if she cared, she would at a minimum recant her support for the ill-named Minnesota Freedom Fund. But she hasn’t even done that, let alone express any sympathy for the Freedom Fund’s many victims of violent crime.

Does Kamala Harris actually want more murder, rape and assault? Or is she just so insulated from the world by her privileged status that she has no idea of the consequences of her actions? Your guess is as good as mine.