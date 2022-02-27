Liz Collin’s story revisited

Liz Collin is the Emmy-winning former reporter and news anchor at the Minnesota affiliate of CBS News. When Liz announced that she was leaving the station a month ago, it was big news. The Star Tribune story reporting her departure was the most-read story that day.

On Monday Alpha News announced that Liz had come to work for the site. The announcement was coincident with the release of Liz’s video report on the Twin Cities carjacking spree for Alpha News. On Friday Liz talked her carjacking report with Eric Bolling in the video below.

Liz also appeared on Justice & Drew last week to talk about her move from WCCO/CBS Minnesota to Alpha. Liz unburdened herself a little about her treatment at WCCO in the course of the interview. Our friends at Justice & Drew kindly clipped the segment with Liz for us. I am taking the liberty of repeating comments I made last week to serve up the audio clip below. I recommend it for those interested in the story behind the story.

As I wrote last week, if Liz were a different kind of person — a Star Tribune kind of person, perhaps — I think she might be crying sexism and political persecution of an updated McCarthyite kind, but with far more justice than Star Tribune heroes decry their victimization. Liz’s story presents as a case study of the mainstream media at work.