Look back in anger: Clinton dirty tricks edition

Byron York’s February 21 Washington Examiner column provides a handy “Guide to Clinton dirty tricks” falsely tying Trump to Russia. Byron’s column is triggered both by the recent revelations from the Durham probe and Clinton’s response to them as reported by FOX News.

The column does a good job summarizing information in the public domain (with relevant links) and breaking it down into three major dirty tricks. Taken together, with the involvement of the FBI, the FISA Court, and the mainstream media, I think they make up the biggest scandal in American political history. Indeed, its tentacles extend into the Biden administration. I want to bring the column to the attention of readers who have followed the scandal so far.