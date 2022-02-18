Loose Ends (152)

• I saw today my first ever $6.99 a gallon gasoline at a filling station on a major highway here in Krazifornia, as opposed to some exotic and remote location like Gorda near Big Sur. Where do I order some of those “I did that!” Biden stickers?

• No sooner do I write this morning about the “San Francisco Earthquake” than I spot this article by LA Times reporter Mark Barabak:

Barabak is a decent reporter in the ordinary sense, but he is a leftist, as I learned when we were on a panel together several years ago and argued sharply. So when he is telling progressives they are in trouble. . .

Chaser, from Politico:

• So this is happening soon, and shipping to the public starting March 22: