Loose Ends (154)

• Tweet of the day (actually yesterday) from Power Line friend and reader Josh Dunn at the University of Colorado:

• In case you don’t get enough of our own family of podcasts, yesterday I was a guest on Jon Gabriel’s “King of Stuff” show over at Ricochet. We talked about “the Trump question,” but then moved on to the much more serious divisions in the Democratic Party, and why COVID is going to be the equivalent of the Great Depression in social/political terms of forming the consciousness of the rising generation. Prediction: for the next 25 years, every time the government forecasts a bad flu season (or any other potential malady) there will be a drive to have us all mask up again, just as every post-1930s recession touched off fear of another Great Depression among the generation that came of age in the 1930s.

P.S. Lucretia and I recorded (live and in person!) a terrific episode for this Saturday with constitutional scholar Randy Barnett, with John Yoo along to heckle and peddle Maker’s Mark.

• The Biden Administration is certainly working that soft power dividend to great effect right now.

• “The calls are coming from inside the house!” I always thought responses to the president’s state of the union address came from the opposition party (i.e., Republicans this year).

Squad member to deliver response to Biden SOTU A member of the liberal “Squad” is delivering a formal response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. In the speech, given on behalf of the left-wing group Working Families Party, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is expected to hammer moderate Democrats who have stymied Biden’s social spending and climate change package. . .