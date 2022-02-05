Marilyn Mosby’s reckoning

Marilyn Mosby is the “no justice, no peace” Baltimore prosecutor who brought charges against six Baltimore police officers in the Freddie Gray matter. She failed to obtain even one conviction.

Mosby was in U.S. District Court yesterday, not as an attorney but as a criminal defendant. She is charged with perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications. We discussed these charges here. The Washington Post lays them out here. We shouldn’t prejudge the case, but it does seem pretty strong.

Asked for her plea, Mosby said, “Your honor, I would plead not guilty to all four counts.” I’m not sure why she used the conditional, but let’s not be picky.

Mosby and her attorneys claim the charges against her are politically motivated. She says she has “had a target on my back” since she brought charges against the officers involved in the police in-custody death of Gray in 2015. That may be true, although she’s mainly been a target of ridicule for not winning any of these cases.

But the notion that this prosecution is politically motivated doesn’t pass the straight-face test. The case is brought by the Biden/Garland Justice Department. Its politics are left-liberal. The notion that it would countenance a prosecution of Mosby because she filed charges against police officers is absurd.

Mosby’s legal woes may extend beyond this prosecution. She and her husband are facing questions about whether they violated campaign finance laws.

Does the Mosby trial affect her status as Baltimore State’s Attorney? Not immedately. She will continue to serve (if that’s the right word), notwithstanding the upcoming trial.

However, Mosby will face the voters this June in a Democratic primary. Twice, they have elected her, but now that she appears to be crooked, not just incompetent, maybe they will think better of giving her a third term. Maybe.