Media Closing Ranks Around Biden on Ukraine

Scott noted here that has taken over 80 years, but Hollywood finally got round to exonerating Neville Chamberlain for his malfeasance in Munich in 1938. Today’s media isn’t even waiting 80 hours to exonerate President Biden. They are already declaring this to be Biden’s finest hour.
Behold the Washington Post just three days ago:
With or without war, Ukraine gives Biden a new lease on leadership
Six months ago, the transatlantic alliance was on shaky ground, with President Biden’s promise of a reinvigorated NATO under U.S. leadership severely undermined by the Afghanistan debacle and a foreign policy that seemed unready for prime time.
Today, Biden and his team have redeemed themselves in the eyes of many NATO allies, with a tough stance on Ukraine and the successful wrangling of the often-fractious alliance to support it.
And this tweet on Monday from Paul Begala seals his reputation as a hack and lightweight:
All that diplomacy sure has worked just like they teach it in every “conflict resolution” seminar in every IR department in every university. Well, it least it gets you news copy like this:
The team has patted itself on the back, with Blinken telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that during the Ukraine crisis “there have been more than 200 engagements, meetings, phone calls, video conferences with NATO, with the European Union, with the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe], with allies and partners throughout Europe, even beyond.”
Left out: how many weapons delivered to Ukraine? Because weapons are the fundamental tool of diplomacy, not the telephone or email.
Chaser—oil has spiked to $100 a barrel tonight on the news of Russia’s invasion: