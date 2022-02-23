Media Closing Ranks Around Biden on Ukraine

Scott noted here that has taken over 80 years, but Hollywood finally got round to exonerating Neville Chamberlain for his malfeasance in Munich in 1938. Today’s media isn’t even waiting 80 hours to exonerate President Biden. They are already declaring this to be Biden’s finest hour.

Behold the Washington Post just three days ago:

With or without war, Ukraine gives Biden a new lease on leadership Six months ago, the transatlantic alliance was on shaky ground, with President Biden’s promise of a reinvigorated NATO under U.S. leadership severely undermined by the Afghanistan debacle and a foreign policy that seemed unready for prime time.