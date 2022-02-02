Mid-Week in Pictures: Convoy Edition

The regular Saturday edition of the Week in Pictures has been growing so long (and thank you to our many fantastic contributors who send me great material each week—the volume is more than I can use but please keep it coming!) that I’ve been debating starting a second regular Mid-Week in Pictures feature. I’m undecided about making it regular, in part because I don’t want to overdo a good thing, and also because the middle of many weeks I’m often traveling or insanely busy, unlike Friday nights when I can relax and assemble a gallery from a full week’s inventory. I may put up a reader poll on the question.

But this week is a special case: it is not enough that we have 1970s-style inflation again: it seems we have the long-awaited sequel to Convoy. Only up in Canada. I used to joke that if Captain Bligh had commanded a Canadian warship, the movie would have been Strong Disagreement on the Bounty. But I may have to rethink my views of our friends up in the Great White North. And how to you say “Let’s go Brandon” in Quebecois?

By the way, isn’t Neil Young Canadian?

And finally. . . let us appreciate our empowered Canadian feminists: