Not On Trump’s Watch

This is one of the more striking poll results I have seen in a long time:

A new Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll survey released Friday found that 62 percent of those polled believed Putin would not be moving against Ukraine if Trump had been president. When looking strictly at the answers of Democrats and Republicans, 85 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of Democrats answered this way. However, 38 percent of all Americans polled believed that Putin would have invaded Ukraine even if Trump had been president.

This report comes from The Hill, which tries rather amusingly to stick up for Joe Biden and to impugn Trump. But the verdict is clear:

A majority of Americans polled — 59 percent — also said they believed that the Russian president moved on Ukraine because Putin saw weakness in President Biden, while 41 percent said that it was not a factor in Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

If these numbers are even remotely close to public sentiment, Biden is already a lame duck. If most voters have sized Biden up this way–and I think they are probably right–it is hard to imagine what he can do to rebuild his standing.