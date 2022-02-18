Podcast: The 3WHH—Not This Again!, with Richard Samuelson

I decided to post up this week’s edition a day early also since some of the news items in it are perishable. This week we’re joined once again by the historian, political theorist, and borscht-belt comedian Richard Samuelson to break the 3WHH deadlock on “the FDR Question.” But fear not weary listeners, we dispose of that question in short order, and move on to other things. (“Team Lucretia” will be pleased with his tie-breaking verdict.)

Our other topics include the San Francisco school board recall, how the latest perversity of environmental law has suddenly landed hard on UC Berkeley in ways the left never anticipated, and of course a few recent COVID highlights, including especially the perverse incentives that lead CDC and “public health” bureaucrats to want to keep COVID panic going forever.

Finally, we end with some reminiscences of P.J. O’Rourke including a few of our favorite classic lines of his, and also the surprising advice he once gave Steve about public speaking.

So listen here, or mask up over at our hosts at Ricochet.