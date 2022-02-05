Podcast: The 3WHH Returns to the Boxing Ring on ‘The FDR Question’

Last week’s episode with Conrad Black defending his pro-FDR thesis generated a lot of reader interest and comments, so Lucretia and I decided to return to the boxing ring to argue out the matter de novo. It will not be a surprise to regular listeners to hear that Lucretia is not persuaded, even by the serious arguments of another of our favorite thinkers after Lord Black, the late scholar John Adams Wettergreen, who argued that FDR’s liberalism and policy architecture were different in degree and kind from the liberalism of the 1960s and after.

In fact, fans of Team Lucretia will likely enjoy this smackdown, though we do save time at the end for some quick reflections on the week’s main news, including our handicap of who has the greatest faceplant this week: Facebook, Zucker or Zuckerberg, or Caryn Johnson (better known as “Whoopi Goldberg”), and some worrying news about whisky! (Plus an update on my 12-Step treatment for my DMLAS.

I get my revenge at the end, though, with exit music from Prog Rock legend Gentle Giant.

So listen here, or lace up your gloves over at the Ricochet boxing ring.