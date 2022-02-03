Price of the ticket

One might think the fact and cost and multifarious impact of the Biden administration’s redistribution of illegal immigrants around the United States would be big news, but we know it isn’t. It is somehow a preserve of the right. The left favors it and would prefer that those in the middle be kept in the dark. They like it this way just fine. We thus turn to Breitbart News for John Binder’s story “Biden’s Flights of Illegal Aliens into U.S. Cost Taxpayers $340M in 9 Months.” Binder reports:

President Joe Biden’s transportation of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior cost American taxpayers at least $340 million in the first nine months of 2021, federal data reviewed by Breitbart News reveals. The data, obtained by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) following an inquiry to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), shows the extent to which Biden’s massive illegal immigration inflow into the U.S. is costing American taxpayers. From January 2021 to September 2021, for instance, the Biden administration spent at least $340 million transporting border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. This figure, though, only applies to border crossers and illegal aliens whom DHS considers “detention-related transportation” and may not include the taxpayer money funneled to federal contractors and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who are facilitating illegal immigration.

The cost is of course the least of it, but it is not insubstantial, it should be known, and it is of interest. Whole thing here.