That’s easy for him to say

President Biden gave an update on Russia and Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room at the White House yesterday. The White House has posted the transcript here (video below).

I thought that Biden struggled to read what must be the large text rolling through his teleprompter. He conveys the impression of age-related infirmity. Regardless of what he says, the appearance of weakness cannot be good for the United States.

Biden took a (very) few question from preselected reporters at the conclusion of his brief remarks. The first reporter asked whether it was “wise for President Zelenskyy to leave Ukraine if an invasion is as imminent as the U.S. says it is[.]” Biden responded:

That’s a judgment for him to make and a determination as to whether or not [sic]. I’ve spoken with Zelenskyy a dozen times — maybe more, I don’t know. And — and it’s — and in the pursuit of a diplomatic solution, it may not be fal- — it may be the wise choice. But it’s his decision.

What the heck was that? I don’t know.

Asked about massive nuclear drills that Putin will reportedly oversee and stage for our edification this weekend, Biden commented:

Well, I don’t think he is remotely contemplating nuclear — using nuclear weapons. But I do think it’s — I think he is focused on trying to convince the world that he has the ability to change the dynamics in Europe in a way that he cannot. But I don’t — how much of it is a cover for just saying, “We’re just doing exercises” and there’s more than that, I just can’t — it’s hard to read his mind.

It may be time for him to return to the basement.